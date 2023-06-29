Hamilton chasing the set

The 3rd place obtained in Canada gave further confidence to Lewis Hamilton, for the third time on the podium this season and for the second time in a row after the second position obtained in Spain. There Mercedesin this way, has therefore provided important signs of recovery in view of the Austrian Grand Prix of this weekend, but the British driver himself prefers not to exalt too much the climate of optimism that reigns in Brackley.

W14 not top yet

The seven-time world champion, in the interview given to formula1.comin fact stated that he doesn’t feel the W14 is still at the top, while reiterating all the work done by the team to improve performance since last season: “I wasn’t very happy with the car last year, but we’ve made progress and we are getting closer to the goals we set ourselves – he has declared – as a result we have gradually increased our level of confidence on the performance, even if we are not 100% yet and i still can’t extract the fullest of my potential, but we’ll get there“.

The differences from last year

Still on the subject of the differences between the 2022 W13 and this year’s single-seater, Hamilton also indicated which are the main problems he still encounters, in any case incomparable to those of the last championship, when he was the protagonist of an accident precisely on the occasion of Q3 at the Red Bull Ring: “The car doesn’t require more physically, but you are limited on the stability of the car and in trust where you can put it. My crash here last year demonstrated the unpredictability of the car and it remained for a long time. Now, however, it has become much more predictablewhich is good.”