Leafing through the Formula 1 record book one is amazed at how many times it can be found Lewis Hamilton. One he cared so much about, however, faded yesterday after he finished fifth in qualifying at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Indeed, for the first time in his career, Sir Lewis will end a season without a pole position assets: he who has 103 in his career, for an average of one every three races.

Hamilton was one of the very few drivers in the history of Formula 1 to have achieved at least one pole position in every year of his career. To keep him company there was a phenomenon and a name that most say nothing: Juan Manuel Fangio and Stuart Lewis-Evans (another driver from the 1950s, who took a pole at Monza in 1957 and a second at Zandvoort in 1958). It must be said that 70 years ago there were just 7-8 races a year, while current riders are more “advantaged” by the much higher number of races: however, it is also a fact that the more a sport expands, the more athletes and competitive teams exist, the more difficult it will be to make a difference. Above all if we consider that Hamilton has obtained at least one pole in his 15-year career: and it is true that he was immediately involved in a winning context (a fortune that Ayrton Senna, for example, did not have, having raced for Toleman in 1984), but even in disastrous years – such as 2009 and 2011 – Hamilton had always placed his paw in qualifying. Really in 2011 the pole in Korea was the only non-Red Bull of the whole season.

However, Hamilton remains the driver with the longest streak of seasons with at least one start at the pole: 15. Behind him, Michael Schumacher (13, from 1994 to 2006) e Seinewho really lacks the 1984 season. And this is a record that will very, very hardly be taken away from him.