When it all began

December 5, 2021: almost two years ago exactly, Lewis Hamilton won the first edition of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, relaunching the fierce fight with Max Verstappen for the world title which would end shortly afterwards in favor of the Dutchman with the controversial finale at Yas Marina. The Mercedes driver’s success in Jeddah kept alive a hope that was later shattered: that of bringing home the eighth world title of his career. Even today, Hamilton shares the record for the most championships won with Michael Schumacher, both stuck at seven. On that Saudi night, however, no one would have ever imagined that Hamilton’s victory was his 103rdit would also be the last from then to now.

The golden years of the Great Mercedes

Even before Red Bull monopolized the 2022 and 2023 seasons, again with Verstappen, Hamilton and Mercedes represented the driver and team to beat in the new era of F1. Once the Vettel-Red Bull partnership from 2010 to 2013 ended, the Circus changed face in 2014, the year in which the quietest V6 turbo engines with an energy recovery system, better known as a ‘power unit’, were introduced. It was with this innovation that the Mercedes returned to prominence in the top series, doing so continuously from that year to 2021 in the Constructors’ championship. Throughout this period, Hamilton won a total of six world titles, missing victory only in the aforementioned 2021 and in 2016, when he lost the internal rivalry with Nico Rosberg. Once the success had faded two years ago, after having written new absolute records, the #44 and Mercedes presented themselves at the world championship 2022 full of revenge (despite an initial thought of hanging up the helmet) and with the thirst to immediately return to the top by making the most of a new, important change to the technical regulations.

The negative changes

Among the various technical-aerodynamic modifications, the most interesting one was the reintroduction, after 40 years, of theground effect. In all this, Mercedes showed up at the starting blocks with the new one W13but with results contrary to expectations: like other competitors, the car suffered the phenomenon of porpoising, i.e. jumps caused by continuous changes in pressure due to the stall and subsequent reactivation of the Venturi effect. A problem that, in addition to generating back pain to Hamilton, pushed the latter and Mercedes away from the fight for victory, except for the Brazilian GP: in that case, however, it was his new teammate Russell who won, while Hamilton closed his first season in his career, since 2007, without successes and without pole positions. A negative record that would continue this year too.

The nightmare of 2023 and future hopes

Proposing the same technical solution as the W13, the subsequent W14 thus maintained a concept that already raised doubts in 2022 such as that of the side bellies zero-sidepod, abandoned during the current season due to poor results. A misstep which, combined with the Brit’s subdued performances and bad mood, did nothing but fuel the rumors about a possible passage of the Stevenage champion at Ferrariwhich remained insistent for a long time also due to the late renewal of contract with Mercedes, arriving only at the end of August after several ‘back and forth’ with Toto Wolff. A season full of difficulties, such as to give rise to insecurities in the 36-year-old about his actual state of form or the potential of the car, as he himself admitted in a recent interview with BBC. The fact remains that, regardless of the moment of crisis or Verstappen’s unstoppable dominance in 2023, Lewis Hamilton has not stood on the top step of the podium for almost exactly 730 days, obviously taking into account breaks like the one currently underway. 2024 will be the right year to see him raise the winner’s trophy after the notes of ‘God Save the King’or will he continue his fast of success?