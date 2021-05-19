Very interesting the interview that Hamilton has granted to ACE. And peculiar. A rider who speaks more about values, diversity and solidarity than about racing. Uncommon and, of course, differentiating. A commendable position that I consider the result of his privileged position, of the opportunities granted him to be one of the select group of great world sports stars. Your conscience asks you for action and your job makes it easy for you to do so. Also having achieved some results in the F1 They allow you to divert some of your attention to something other than competing.

The Formula 1 perhaps little else can contribute to this Briton who has made history at the great prizes. Of course, he is still passionate about winning, but his words confirm, without a hint of a doubt, that his life goes far beyond the circuits. A surprising evolution of the person and the pilot. This Hamilton has little to do, at least what was sensed, with that rebellious and ambitious young man who made life so difficult for him. Alonso on McLaren…