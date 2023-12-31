Zero victories in two years

2023 once again proved to be a negative year for Lewis Hamilton, at least from a sporting point of view. Despite having beaten his teammate George Russell in the general classification, who in 2022 managed to prevail over the seven-time world champion in his first experience in Mercedes, the #44 he failed to secure a victory throughout the season. An absence from the top step of the podium which for the Briton has lasted for two years now, and which he will obviously try to end in 2024.

The most important lesson

A difficult championship, therefore, but for the 38-year-old from Stevenage there were also positive aspects outside of competitions, which will certainly be useful on the track too. In a question and answer video published by Mercedes (with which he renewed this year until 2025), Hamilton indicated that he had learned an important element mainly for himself: “I believe that the thing I learned the most this year was to have I had more compassion for myself – has explained – I've always had a lot for others and for everyone in general, but never for myself.”

Rise up, together

An element that has allowed the Briton to increase other psychological strengths, also thanks to the value of the team and the challenges faced together in 2023: “I think this year has strengthened my resilience – he continued – it was really impressive to see resistance of this teamthe way they kept pushing, they didn't never gave up. It's a great thing from a perspective perspective, but it's also been a great pain trying to get through the difficult and dark times, and that has continually encouraged us to keep fighting.”

What is still missing

However, there is another aspect on which Hamilton is not yet fully satisfied, and that concerns the theme of diversity. A comment expressed after looking at the team photo taken at the end of the season, in which there were only three people of color in the team, far fewer than the number hoped for by the English rider four years after the project launched in favor of greater inclusion in F1: “It has been a long process that we started in 2019 – he concluded – I'm not going to lie, when we took the team photo I realized that there is still a lot of work to do, there were only three people of color. There are many more behind the scenes, but perception must change. Looking ahead to 2019, I'm pretty sure this project has not progressed as it should haveso we have a challenge ahead of us to change things.”