In the long winter break, Lewis Hamilton he has decided – as usual – to limit both public appearances and interactions on social networks to a minimum. 2022 was definitely below his expectations, with sixth place overall in the drivers’ standings and for the first time in his career he was left dry in terms of victories. The hope of the seven-time British world champion is obviously to return to fight for successes and for the world championship, but he is well aware that certainly Red Bull and Ferrari will not stand by and watch. In all of this, rumors about the possible renewal of the contract with Mercedes expiring at the end of the year are starting to circulate, with ever greater insistence, with the Anglo-German team appearing determined to continue with their champion, who has recently turned 38 years.

In a video released by Toto Wolff’s team, Hamilton wanted to thank the fans for the constant support received: “I wouldn’t be here without all of you. I am so grateful for your energy, your commitment, your focus, your determination. I am inspired by what I see from you. 2023 can be anything we want… So, let’s put good resolutions into action for a great year“. Even George Russell in the last few days has shown himself determined to give battle: “Knowing the potential we have within this team, it’s really exciting to have the chance to fight again in 2023.”

Mercedes will present its single-seater – the W14 – on February 15th.