by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton, longevity in power

And thank goodness he was done. With the victory at Spa-Francorchamps, Lewis Hamilton has made history further. The Briton – 39 years, six months and 21 days – is the fourth driver ever to have won two races in the same World Championship at this age. In the last half century no one has equalled Sir Lewis: you have to go back to 1967 to find anything better.

Hamilton has only Juan Manuel ahead of him FangioJoseph Flour and Jack Brabham: basically, the Mercedes driver is out of the podium because in the early years of Formula 1 the average age of the grid was much higher.

The ranking

Here is the top 10 of this special ranking.

Pos. Pilot Age Grand Prix 1 Juan Manuel Fangio 45 years, 11 months and 11 days Monaco GP 1957 2 Joseph Flour 43 years, seven months and 18 days Swiss GP 1950 3 Jack Brabham 41 years, five months and six days Canadian GP 1967 4 Lewis Hamilton 39 years, six months and 21 days Belgian GP 2024 5 Graham Hill 39 years, three months and 19 days Monaco GP 1968 6 Carlos Reutemann 39 years, one month and five days Belgian GP 1981 7 Nigel Mansell 38 years, seven months and 26 days GP Mexico 1992 8 Mario Andretti 38 years, three months and two days Belgian GP 1978 9 Nelson Piquet 38 years, two months and 28 days Australian GP 1990 10 Alain Prost 38 years, two months and nine days San Marino GP 1993

It is interesting to note that in this ranking nine out of ten drivers are world champions: the only one who is not a world champion is Carlos. Reutemann. Who however came close to winning the World Championship in the very last championship he contested in full – 1981 – when he rebelled against his unofficial status as second driver, alienating his Williams teammate Alan Jones (the reigning world champion) and only collapsing at Caesars Palace, in the last race of the year.