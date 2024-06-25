Third in Spain

After the now usual duel for the victory between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, won once again by the reigning world champion, Barcelona is roaring again Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, despite a bad start, managed to confirm the third place achieved in qualifying under the checkered flag.

Prolonged primacy

The future Ferrari driver thus gave Mercedes the second podium of the season, after the one achieved by Russell in Canada, and above all he won thefirst appearance in the top-3 of the season, excluding Sprint races. A result that can make Hamilton smile even from a statistical point of view.

Thanks to the result in Barcelona in fact the Briton extended his record streak of seasons finishing with at least one podium finish. Throughout his career, from 2007 to today, the Stevenage champion has always achieved at least one podium every year. A sequence extended to 18 consecutive seasonsnow three more than the previous holder of this particular record: Michael Schumacher.

The missing victory

To the future star of Scuderia Ferrari now all that’s missing is a return to victory. The latest dates back to the penultimate race of the 2021 season, when Hamilton won a controversial Saudi Arabian GP. Then came the incredible championship final in Abu Dhabi and a curse that has never been broken. 55 Grands Prix have passed since then.