Lewis Hamilton after an unexpected third place in Bahrain seven days ago today he had to settle for tenth position at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The English driver, who started from the rear, covered four fifths of the race with the hard tire, recovering up to sixth position, but then in the final he was unlucky with the Virtual Safety Car established by the Race Direction together with the closing of the pit lane due to the effect of the ko of Daniel Ricciardo a few meters from the entrance to the pits. Kevin Magnussen, with whom Hamilton was fighting, managed to make the stop unlike the seven-time world champion who had to stop under the green flag, losing ground up to the tenth final position.

“I gave everything in the race – Hamilton’s words after the finish to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – I pushed as hard as I could, but we’re too slow. We’re not particularly fast, let’s say. Qualifying made the weekend much more difficult for me. I take responsibility for that. We still took home a point. Let’s move on to the next race hoping it won’t be such a bad weekend. The car in the race performs better. In qualifying we lose a lot and suffer a lot especially on the straight. But even in the race it is difficult to keep pace with the Ferrari engines on the straight, we have a lot of work to do. Reaching the top? It will be a long way. It will take time. But never say never. We continue to work as much as possible and see what will happen ”.