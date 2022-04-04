Ajman (WAM)

The Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Center for the Service of the Holy Qur’an organizes a variety of Ramadan activities during the holy month with the aim of enhancing the role and presence of the Holy Qur’an in the month of downloading, and providing a rich and enriching Quranic environment.

Hussain Al Hammadi, Executive Director of the Center, said that the center’s various activities and events come in the context of the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, to provide everything necessary to revive and enrich the holy month in Emirate of Ajman. Al Hammadi stressed the center’s endeavor to enhance the emirate’s role in spreading the culture of caring for the Noble Qur’an and reviving it in the holy month. In addition to the Ramadan Quran Youth Competition in its first session, which targets young age groups, and the spring intensive course for memorizing the Holy Qur’an in its tenth session, which is for all ages, targeting those affiliated with the role of memorizing the Holy Qur’an during seasons throughout the year.

He explained that the fourth event is the “Noor Al-Hamm” competition in its second session, targeting people of determination and people of the autism spectrum, in partnership with the Emirates Association for Social and Cultural Development. It targets the category of non-Arabic-speaking domestic servants by distributing 250 Korans in the Filipino language, 250 in the Ethiopian language, and 250 in the Indonesian language.