Dubai (Union)

Hamid Ahmed Al Tayer, a member of the Football Association Board of Directors, confirmed that the final match of His Highness the President of the State Cup between Al-Ahly Youth and Al-Nasr next Sunday, is the conclusion of a football season that was exciting and strong in all its details, despite the challenges that existed due to the Corona pandemic.

Al Tayer said: The commitment of the clubs and all the elements of the game to the precautionary measures in the past period has the greatest impact on reaching this stage of success and in reaching the season to “safety”, which was translated by making a decision that everyone happier with the fans returning to the stands in the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State. Which is expected to bring with it the height of excitement for the value of the two major clubs and their abundance of stars of the game in the country.

Al Tayer expressed his happiness for making this decision, stressing that the tournament is precious to everyone’s hearts and has a great status in the hearts of all athletes, and that it would not have been completed in glory and beauty without the presence of the public, and that he is confident that they will continue to implement all the approved precautionary measures and measures.

Al Tayer stressed that the Football Association has sought with all strength during the last period, in order for the President’s Cup final to be the best end to the season, and in proportion to the importance and value of the match and the tournament as a whole, so that the occasion is a busy festival, stressing that it is the most expensive tournament and the annual event that everyone awaits with great passion Kind to the moral and artistic value it carries.