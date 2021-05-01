Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates was founded on the values ​​of tolerance, cooperation and solidarity among all, and adopted humanitarian work and philanthropy as a principle and methodology that established it and laid down his first daughter, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God rest his soul. ”

His Highness said: The Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which falls on the 19th of Ramadan every year, which coincides with the anniversary of the departure of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, embodies the values ​​of goodness and benevolence he left, and establishes the UAE’s position as a beacon of goodness and giving At the level of the whole world, it promotes the culture of charitable, humanitarian and volunteer work and social responsibility, and contributes to understanding, coexistence and social solidarity. His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, in a speech on the occasion of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work”, added: This day represents a memory that we all dear and an achievement that we can be proud of in the fields of giving and giving, providing relief to the needy, relieving the distressed, and saving the needy.

His Highness affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, overflows with its goodness on everyone without regard to race, religion, race or sect. Our rational leadership has addressed this noble task with sincerity, sincerity and self-denial, especially in light of the Corona pandemic. His Highness indicated that the UAE has been extending a helping hand to all, in continuation of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, sending tons of health and preventive supplies to serve thousands of professionals and medical workers in many countries of the world, and has evacuated the nationals of a number of brotherly and friendly countries, and has taken care of By hosting, treating and returning to their countries, transporting, storing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines to many countries of the world, His Highness indicated that this humanitarian approach in dealing with the pandemic internally and externally placed the UAE at the forefront of Arab countries in terms of flexibility in dealing with the Corona epidemic and among the top ten countries in the world. He said: The role that the UAE has played and continues to play in strengthening international efforts to mitigate the repercussions of “Covid-19” is a message to the world in which it affirmed that our country inspires all humanity to do good, and that its policy goes beyond words to action.

His Highness noted that the blessed month of Ramadan is a month of goodness, mercy, humanitarian work, and the charitable initiatives launched from our country to provide food, medicine, clothing and education for the benefit of people and societies. His Highness the Ruler of Ajman affirmed that the march of humanitarian work in our country will continue to spread goodness all over the world and uphold the noble values ​​and glorious deeds established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God bless him,” and our wise leadership will follow the same path.