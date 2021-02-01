Ajman (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered to spend 6 million and 500 thousand dirhams for fishermen who are affiliated with the Ajman Fishermen Association, an increase of one million and 500 thousand dirhams from last year.

Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al-Ghamlasi, head of the office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Society of Fishermen, said that this support includes fishermen in the Emirate of Ajman who are licensed citizens to practice fishing activity and members of the Fishermen Association in the Emirate of Ajman.

Al-Ghamlasi praised His Highness Ruler of Ajman’s interest in fishermen and their families, and his eagerness to share with them various occasions, and to provide a decent life for them and their families in order to advance the fishing profession and advance it, by providing the support and equipment they need.