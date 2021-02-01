His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered to spend six million and 500 thousand dirhams to fishermen who are affiliated with the Ajman Fishermen Association, an increase of one million and 500 thousand dirhams over the previous year.

This comes within the framework of encouraging citizens to practice the profession, and its interest in fishermen, and understanding their needs, conditions and issues, and removing the obstacles that face them, in order to provide a decent life for them and their families.

The head of the office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Fishermen Association, Ahmed Ibrahim Rashid Al-Ghamlasi, stated that this support includes fishermen from the emirate of Ajman who are licensed citizens to practice fishing activity and members of the Fishermen Association in the Emirate of Ajman.

Al-Ghamlasi praised the concern of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman with fishermen and their families, and his keenness to share with them various occasions, and to provide a decent life for them and their families in order to advance the fishing profession and advance it by providing the support and equipment they need.

He extended his thanks, appreciation and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, for his continuous and great support, interest and encouragement for fishermen, and the provision of all their needs.

And conveying the regards of the members of the Association and their appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, for personally following up on the tasks and activities of fishermen in Ajman, and learning about their important role in providing water food security to citizens and residents, and providing what they need in order to advance And the promotion of the fishing profession, in addition to caring for all fishermen, and providing the support and equipment they need.





