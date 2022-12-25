Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The activities of His Highness the President’s Cup for Endurance and Endurance in the Youth and Junior Race were concluded in Boudheeb International Village for Endurance in Al Khatim City, with the participation of 87 male and female riders from various stables of the country, which was organized by the Equestrian and Racing Federation over a period of three days.

The rider, Hamid Al-Junaibi, riding the horse “Bunara the Black Pearl”, was crowned to the (Al-Reef) stables as the champion of the President’s Cup race for a distance of 105 km “Najma”, according to the international classification, covering the total distance in 4:10:03 hours, and an average speed of 25.20 km / An hour, and the jockey Saif Jumaa in Al-Jaflah on horseback “Amina Kutilas” came to the storm stables in second place, covering the distance in 4:10:04 hours, and an average speed of (25.20) km / h.

And the third came the knight, Zayed Muhammad Al Muhairi, on horseback, “Olemio de Freiho” for the F3 stables, recording 4:14:49 hours, and an average speed of 24.73 km / h.

The race was exciting, especially in the last stage, in which Al-Junaibi snatched the title by one second, and Al-Junaibi had started the race in fifth place, then advanced to first place in the second stage, and was in third place in the third stage, but close to the leaders, before he started strongly to the fore in the last stage.

In the race for a distance of 105 km, according to the Boudheeb protocol, the first place was won by Muhammad Abdel Aziz Ali from Al-Shababy stables with a score of 213.31 points, while the second place was won by the rider Muhammad Eid Muhammad from the Al-Reef stables with a score of 188.65 points, and the third place was won by the rider Consilio from the Seih Al-Salam stables with a score of 188.09 Point.

And the owner of the events organized and supervised by the Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation, an international qualifying race for a distance of 122 km, “Two Stars”, with the participation of 20 male and female riders.

The winners were crowned by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the Equestrian and Racing Federation, in the presence of Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Federation, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Director of Marketing and Events at the Federation, and Kim Elliot, Director of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club.

The champion, Hamid Al-Junaibi, the champion of the President’s Cup according to the international classification, expressed his happiness at winning the precious title and said, “This is a great honor for me, to achieve this achievement during my career with endurance races, which is the highest coronation that I am proud of and that will be during my next career.”

He added: The race witnessed strong competition among the participants, especially the leading riders. Positions were exchanged in some stages, and I succeeded in winning the title in my favor by one second, after I unleashed the horse in the last stage to reduce the difference with the leader, and it was a defining moment that I crowned the title.

The events were attended by a number of officials, representatives of the stables participating in the race, and a large audience of endurance racing enthusiasts.