Polite, well-adjusted and good at math: people with Southeast Asian roots are pigeonholed. The Frankfurt author Hami Nguyen has written a very personal, enlightening book about it.

DHami Nguyen suggested the meeting point, the concrete gray shopping center in Frankfurt’s northwest city, for two reasons. First of all, she doesn’t live far away. And secondly, shopping malls remind them of their childhood.

Nguyen was two years old when she came to Germany from Vietnam with her mother in 1991. Her father had already worked as a Vietnamese contract worker in the GDR for several years, and now the family was living together for the first time. When Hami Nguyen was in the fifth grade, they moved to a small town in Saxony-Anhalt. The shopping center there became a “feel-good place” for them. “You could spend time there, be among people and look at the shop windows for hours,” she remembers. But she and her mother hardly ever bought anything. “We were too poor for that.”