wine testIt is well known that Harold Hamersma is not a fan of non-alcoholic wine. Now that the supply has grown by 50 percent, he is taking up the challenge. “I have nothing against non-alcoholic wine at all. But against non-alcoholic wine that is not tasty.” With a panel of five professionals and three ‘ordinary mortals’, he tests 148 wines in a blind tasting.
Harold Hammersma
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Hamersma #tests #alcoholfree #wines #wont #give #hangover #good #mood
Leave a Reply