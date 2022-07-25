Under the leadership of the Dutch CEO Ralph Hamers, the Swiss bank UBS is thriving. In the first three months of this year, the bank, one of the largest asset managers in the world, posted its best quarterly result in fifteen years. And that despite unrest in the financial markets after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, UBS even achieved its best result since 2006, with a net profit of $7.5 billion. It provided Hamers with an annual income of 11.5 million Swiss francs (also 11.5 million euros), of which 8.5 million consisted of bonuses. Analysts expect the bank to announce good figures again on Tuesday.

But against the Swiss successes, Hamers faces a protracted criminal case in his own country. The Public Prosecution Service will announce at the end of this summer when it must appear in court, a spokesperson for the Functional Public Prosecutor’s Office reports NRC. “The expectation is that we will then be able to share more about the timeline” [van de rechtszaak].” According to her, the Public Prosecution Service is currently working on a “very complex criminal investigation”, which has been running since the end of 2020.

Hamers is being prosecuted because of the large-scale money laundering affair at ING, which bought the bank off from the judiciary in 2018 via a record settlement of 775 million euros. According to the OM, from 2010 to 2016, ING did far too little to prevent money laundering. “Customers who engaged in criminal activities have been able to use bank accounts at ING Netherlands for years almost undisturbed,” the Public Prosecution Service wrote in a press release at the time.

Hamers led the bank from 2013. Initially, the Public Prosecution Service did not intend to prosecute individual bank directors in this matter, because there was insufficient evidence that they had acted in a ‘criminally culpable manner’.

Article 12 procedure

The fact that the Public Prosecution Service is prosecuting him in this case was enforced through a so-called Article 12 procedure by the Business Information Research Foundation (SOBI), led by business researcher Pieter Lakeman. Through such a procedure, injured parties can enforce prosecution of another party through the court. At the end of 2020, the court in The Hague decided that the judiciary still had to prosecute Hamers. According to the court it was ‘necessary’ to make it clear that ‘even bank directors cannot be blamed if they have actually led serious prohibited conduct’.

After that, the new Public Prosecution Service investigation seemed to have had little progress for a long time. Last year it turned out that one of the officers leading the investigation, Miranda de Meijer, had previously argued against the prosecution of Hamers. Gabriël Meijers, legal adviser to the SOBI foundation, called this an ‘extremely unfortunate choice’ in NRC.

Meijers says he still doubts whether the case against Hamers will come to court soon. “I don’t have the impression that there is really an effort to get enough evidence. The fact that the Public Prosecution Service will soon announce a timeline is at least something. But they can also say: the investigation is still in full swing and how it will continue will become clear sometime next year.”

When asked, UBS does not want to respond to the Dutch criminal case against Hamers. The Swiss bank previously said it had full confidence “in Ralph Hamers’ ability to lead UBS”.

Atypical choice

When he was appointed as CEO in November 2020, Hamers seemed an atypical choice for the traditionally oriented bank. He had no experience with asset management. The Swiss Press signed surprised Note that the new CEO preferred to travel the route between Zurich and the Netherlands in his hybrid BMW than by plane. In addition, he prefers an open shirt and sneakers to the traditional banker’s costume, consisting of a suit, tie and black shoes.

Nevertheless, Hamers has since then emphatically been able to put its own stamp on the bank. In his time as CEO of ING, he was already a big proponent of digitization: in his view, a modern bank is more of a tech company than an old-fashioned counter where customers come to arrange their banking affairs. He is sending UBS in the same direction: the bank must become the “Netflix of wealth management” worldwide, Hamers said in an interview with the American TV channel CNBC. “The whole idea behind it is: how do we get our products to our customers in a more digital way? That’s how we want to do it too, in a snackable way.”

In Asia, UBS launched Circle One this spring, a digital platform on which customers can request advice on, for example, investments, communicate with other customers through theme groups, or take out a mortgage. Next year, UBS Circle One will also roll out in Europe and the US. “I believe this is the model of the future,” Hamers told CNBC. In the US, UBS acquired Wealthfront, a provider of digital financial advice, for $1.4 billion this year.

The deal underscores the trend at UBS under Hamers: Wealthfront customers are mostly millennials with an average net worth less than $60,000, while the more traditional, older UBS customer has millions managed at the bank. Against the Financial Times Hamers said not to worry about that: “This speeds up our strategy. It is a successful company that will continue to grow among us.”