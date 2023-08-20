Hämeentie | HS toured Hämeentie with two experts and asked what should be done to the street now

There are conflicting opinions about the functionality of the reformed Hämeentie. According to the experts, the renovation was successful in its purpose, but the value change of urban planning can be seen in the results.

Hämeentien the reform completed two years ago has sparked debate about its success. According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), the reform was a success and has reduced e.g tram travel times.

of HS by the researchers interviewed according to the reform was carried out too much under the conditions of traffic planning and the end result is cold, bumpy and rocky.

According to the City of Helsinki’s 2019 and 2023 commercial space and vitality monitoring, the services of Hämeentie, which has been converted into a public transport street have decreased in recent years and vitality slightly decreased.

HS joined Hämeentie as an assistant professor of urban sociology Veikko Erannin and team manager of engineering and consulting company Sweco Jani Päiväsen with to consider the success of the project and what possible improvements could be made to the street.

Reader Eranti estimates that the large and long renovation has raised expectations in people, which were not intended to be fulfilled. A large part of the work was, for example, updating the underground municipal technology, which is now not visible to people walking on the street in any way.

“Perhaps the idea that this is something incredible came easily when the renovation took two years. Then the result was just a street,” says Eranti.

According to him, between the beginning of the planning and the present moment, the role of greenery in discussions related to urban planning also began to be significantly emphasized.

“Decisions have long tails. It’s the tragedy when 2021 something that was planned years before is finished, it doesn’t meet the needs of 2021,” Eranti sums up.

Also traffic and street planning manager of the City of Helsinki Reetta Putkonen told HS from the beginning of the week that adding greenery to the streetscape was not as important a goal when the renovation was planned in the early 2010s.

See also Formula 1 | Valtteri Bottas gets to the top of Miami's F1 race - HS watches the race starting at 10.30pm moment by moment According to experts, green tracks would be suitable for the Hämeentie tramway.

Reform has not failed in the opinion of either expert, but there are areas for improvement. In short, Hämeentie is rough in places, but in many ways more functional than before.

Eranti and Päivänen agree that the street renovation succeeded in creating a smooth street for public transport that is safe for pedestrians of different speeds.

“My five-year-old son goes to soccer training here, where we ride bikes together. Before the renovation, I wouldn’t have let him cycle to Hämeentie,” says Eranti at Väinö Tanner’s field.

According to Eranni and Päivänen’s assessment, the reform has also served the locals. Hämeentie is now less noisy thanks to the reduction in traffic, although it is sometimes difficult to have a conversation amidst the traffic.

According to Jani Päiväinen, open shop windows at street level also create comfort. “Companies that benefit more from shop windows are coming here. However, here is probably the best place in Kallio to be on display,” says Päiväinen.

For pedestrians the noisiest moments come when several means of transport pass by at points where there is no intersection. The sound seems to bounce back from the walls of the apartment buildings and get stronger.

Right at intersections, the traffic noise is significantly quieter. In these places, experts see opportunities to develop the comfort of the road, because the road is mostly rough for pedestrians, i.e. a rough experience.

You cannot drive from the intersection of Hämeentie and Kolmannen lines due to road barriers. The same situation is opposite at Näkinkuja.

“Many people say that the street is not for hanging out at all. But the fact that this would even be a pleasant walking environment can still be realized. Here, for example, there could be plantings and benches”, Päivänen reflects.

See also Seasonal delicacy The best potato salad on the buffet has a secret ingredient that makes the flavor just right for the spicy Hämeentie has some flower plantings in large pots. Päivänen and Eranti estimate that they are trying to fix the lack of trees.

Hämeentien greening is difficult because trees cannot be planted on the sidewalks due to the underground municipal engineering. According to Eranni, up to 20 cubic meters of space is reserved for the tree’s rhizome in the design, and Hämeentie does not have that much to offer at all points.

The road is now an open long thoroughfare, leaving pedestrians at the mercy of the weather. Päivänen notices that rain covers are few and far between. The wind can be strong and in winter it can also be freezing cold.

“For half the year, the climate tries to tell us to go inside. In Helsinki, we could think about the matter more broadly,” Eranti reflects.

Of course, there is greenery at Väinö Tanner’s field and Alli Trygg park. However, according to experts, they have not been utilized well enough.

“Even though there are benches here, this park doesn’t really invite you to hang out,” Eranti says, gesturing towards the fenced walkways of the park.

Päivänen and Eranti speculate that in the Kallio area, benches are not necessarily seen as a means of increasing comfort. “All kinds of hanging out are not desirable,” Eranti reflects.

Both bring up the idea that the trams could run on Hämeentie green track, i.e. a tramway with a grass or vegetation surface, like on some sections of the Raide-joker.

“Think how much rockier this would be,” Päivänen paints.

Although comfort could be increased in many ways, Eranti ponders what the purpose of Hämeentie is in the end.

“Of all the places, Hämeentie is the one where you should think that this is the number one place to hang out. There is so much more in the region. As long as buses are the main users of the street, the results are limited,” he formulates.

Päivänen and Eranti reflect that Hämeentie has also had more special shops, such as record stores, Antikvariatit and numerous ethnic grocery stores, for a long time.

To the area entrepreneurs have pointed out that the reform has made it more difficult for customers driving cars to get to stores. According to Eranni and Päivänen, shopkeepers tend to overestimate how important car traffic is to sales, although the importance varies for individual shops.

According to the city’s report, the share of motorists in the turnover of trade and services in the center of Helsinki is estimated to be 8–18 percent, depending on the type of trade and service.

“There are also quite a few impulse purchases from the car window,” Päivänen points out.

Neither the experts do not find the vitality figures very worrying.

It is difficult to assess the effects of the renovation on the vitality of Hämeentie, because in the next few years, many other development costs have affected the trading of brick-and-mortar stores. Eranti mentions, for example, the completion of Red and Tripla.

“Concretely, two pharmacies moved out of here because the number of permits is limited and both shopping centers needed one,” says Eranti.

In general, after 2019, other phenomena have also had an impact, such as the corona pandemic and the deterioration of the economic situation. Although the vitality figures are undeniably on the decline, street renovation is not necessarily the only culprit.