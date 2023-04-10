Hämeenlinna | The school was damaged in the fire, the students evacuated

The fire is suspected to have been started intentionally.

in Hämeenlinna A fire broke out at Ruununmylly school early Monday morning. The rescue service was alerted after six o’clock in the morning.

According to the Kanta-Häme rescue service, the fire was extinguished a little before half past eight. Trail clearing and surveillance continued at the site.

According to the rescue service, the other end of the school was damaged as a result of the fire, so that the students returning from the Easter vacation have to move to the evacuation rooms.

According to the fire department, the fire started on the school’s outdoor terrace. According to the rescue service, there is reason to suspect that it was deliberately set on fire.

Fire investigators are continuing to investigate the cause.

Ruununmylly school is a primary school where about three hundred 1st-6th graders study. class student.