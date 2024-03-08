Saturday, March 9, 2024
Hämeenlinna | The police monitored the traffic in the kindergarten yard and became concerned about how small children travel

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Hämeenlinna | The police monitored the traffic in the kindergarten yard and became concerned about how small children travel

During the hour, the police noticed a worrying thing: as many as 14 small children were traveling in unsafe conditions in the car.

To hell with the police describe the results of their surveillance on Women's Day as “really worrying”.

The police did security device monitoring in the yard of a kindergarten in Hämeenlinna on Friday morning. During the hour, the police noticed a worrying thing: as many as 14 small children were traveling in unsafe conditions in the car.

The children, including babies and preschoolers, traveled in laps, standing on the floor of the car and in car seats – without seat belts.

“The Road Traffic Act unequivocally stipulates that the driver and passenger of the vehicle must wear a seat belt or a safety device installed in the vehicle while driving. The guardian of a child under the age of 15 or the driver of the vehicle is responsible for ensuring that the child being transported uses an appropriate safety device,” the Häme police state.

The police in Häme told about the surveillance they carried out on Facebook.

Police will supervise the use of seat belts and other safety devices as well as the driver's mobile phone throughout the country during the next week.

“According to the accident data institute's seat belt report published in September 2023, in the years 2017-2021, 198 people who did not wear seat belts died in motor vehicle accidents, of which, according to the most optimistic assessment of the investigative boards, 114 people (57 percent) could have been saved by using a seat belt,” in the police release let's tell.

In the corresponding monitoring in the spring of last year, the police recorded 919 traffic violation charges and 85 fines for neglecting to use safety devices.

