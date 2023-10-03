Hämeenlinna fire | The police are investigating the cause of the fire in the apartment building, and are asking for observations, especially for a period of 10 minutes

The police are investigating the cause of the Hämeenlinna apartment building fire.

Police to find out the cause of the apartment building fire that happened in Hämeenlinna on Monday evening.

A fire broke out on the roof of an apartment building on Monday evening. No one was injured in the fire.

The Häme police are asking the residents of the property and nearby houses for information about possible findings related to the fire. Contact is requested by phone at 0295 437 746.

The police are also hoping for tips and footage of the fire from the public. The police are particularly interested in the events between 18:40 and 18:50 on Monday, October 2.

Fire place living next door Mika Wist said Monday that the fire happened quickly.

“I was on the balcony about a quarter of an hour before the flames started to appear and I didn’t notice anything then,” described Wist.

He was going out when he heard from his neighbor that a nearby house was on fire.

During the rescue work, many people could be seen on the streets, said Wist.