Hämeenlinna | A man shot children with a pellet gun in the school yard

Man shot children with a pellet gun in the yard of Numme unified school in Hämeenlinna on Wednesday.

The Häme police informs about this in their press release.

The police received an alert about the incident on Wednesday evening.

Some of the children who were targeted received minor injuries from the incident.

Director of Investigation, Criminal District Commissioner Riku Vihtilän according to the report, a total of six children were shot with a pellet gun. None of the participants’ injuries required hospitalization.

The suspected perpetrator is an 18-year-old youth. The police are investigating the incident as an assault.

“It’s more about thoughtless play than planning any serious act,” says Vihtilä.

According to the police, the venue is a public place for leisure and it is difficult to estimate the number of people who were in the yard at the time of the event.

Police says in the press release that it is still investigating the more precise course of events. As the investigation progresses, the police are also in contact with the parents of the children involved.

The police remind that the possession of objects that mistakenly resemble a real firearm in a public place is prohibited.

“Young people could think a little about how it looks from the outside, when we’re waving around with an object that resembles a weapon like that. It can cause any number of measures,” says Vihtilä.