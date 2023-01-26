Hämeenlinna | A “lost-looking” child was found lying in a snowdrift – The police thanked the bystanders for their actions

Bystanders found a ten-year-old boy lying in a snowdrift in Hämeenlinna’s Poltinaho.

Ten years old the boy went off on his own in Hämeenlinna in the middle of the school day. Bystanders found him a short time later, lying in the snow.

The boy was found in Hämeenlinna’s Poltinaho about two kilometers from the school, says the chief constable Petri Helenius From the Häme Police Department.

“The little boy was lying in the snow looking lost and bystanders stopped to help. It turned out that the boy had left school on his own,” says Helenius.

The police received a notification about the boy’s discovery a little after one o’clock in the afternoon, and the police patrol took the boy back to school. The school staff also had time to look for the missing boy from the school.

“The boy didn’t have time to hang around very long. He was probably missing for so long that he had just managed to walk a couple of kilometers.”

“It’s great that people helped. Heartfelt action”, Helenius praises.

The Häme Police Department also thanked the bystanders on their Twitter account who reported the boy who was found dead to the emergency center.

“Exemplary action, caring, great action, thank you,” the tweet says.