Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Sunday evening, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club will organize its ninth party for this season, which consists of 6 runs, which are dedicated to purebred Arabian horses, except for the last half, which is dedicated to purebred horses.

The undefeated foal, “Hamim”, seeks to continue to present its good performances in the third half, and the president for a distance of 1600 meters (lists) won the title of the first round of the series of Arab Triple Crown races, which was allocated to purebred Arabian horses, in which 11 horses participated.

Among his most prominent competitors is Mujib, who won twice this season at Abu Dhabi Racecourse, and is also competing with “Ottoman”.

“Era Al-Khaledia”, who achieved second place in the last two participations, is the most prominent competitor at the opening of the evening for the title of Al-Marmoom Desert, which was allocated to Arab horses 4 years and over for a distance of 1600 meters. Among the most prominent participating horses are “EL Faust” and “Wessel” .

“RB Kings Bay”, “Challenge” and “Taghreed” stand out in the fifth half for a distance of 1200 meters, on the title of the Badayer Desert, with the participation of 14 horses.

The conflict intensifies between “Wakil Warsan”, who is striving to achieve his third successive victory, and “AF Al-Areiq” and “AF Asher” in the second half for a distance of 1600 meters over the title of Al-Khatm Desert “par.”

“AF Arrogant”, “Samo X Mansour” and “Incentives” are leading the nominations for the Al Wathba Stallions Cup for the owners of private stables in the fourth round, and it is held for a distance of 1400 meters “par”, under the auspices of the racing festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Harbor Spirit”, who won first place in his last participation in the Abu Dhabi Racecourse, is one of the most prominent competitors for the title of the Empty Quarter, in the sixth and final round of purebred horses for a distance of 2,400 meters with the participation of 16 horses.

And competes strongly in the half «Sun of Normandy» winner in his last appearance this season on the same ground and distance, in addition to the presence of «Irish Freedom», who has a strong presence in the grass tracks.