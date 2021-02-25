Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council, visited a number of national and international pavilions and platforms for international companies participating in the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2021”, which concluded its activities yesterday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the most important advanced military and defense systems and mechanisms presented by the participants in IDEX.

During the tour, His Highness met with a number of heads of delegations and officials of companies and entities participating in the exhibition, where he learned through them about the most important exhibits, defense products, modern systems and advanced solutions in the field of defense and security.

His Highness exchanged conversations with them about the importance of organizing the “IDEX 2021” exhibition during these exceptional circumstances and the success achieved in concluding deals and agreements between many parties, in addition to what the exhibition represents, as it is one of the global platforms for the exchange of ideas and experiences and the presentation of new and developed industries.

Hamed bin Zayed during the tour

For their part, the participants praised the activities of the exhibition that was held on time, its good management and the preventive safety measures followed, stressing the continuation of the exhibition’s success in attracting the most important international companies operating in the specialized defense systems sectors, and the conclusion of important partnerships and agreements between many of the participating parties.