Hamed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, announced the completion of a comprehensive review of the progress made in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing during the first half of 2023, which showed significant development at all levels.

He stressed: “The results of the review confirm that our national system for combating money laundering and terrorist financing is strong, responsive and effective, as we continued during that phase to implement the national action plan and the national strategy for combating money laundering and terrorist financing. We are also working on implementing the agenda of combating illicit financing and preserving the integrity of the system.” global financial.

He pointed out that the efforts of the Executive Office led to significant increases in a number of key performance standards, including suspicious transaction/activity reports, enforcement measures, inspections by regulatory authorities, and confiscations, pointing to the state’s success in confiscating more than 1.309 billion dirhams during the period from March. Until mid-July 2023, which confirms the state’s commitment to strengthening its financial system.

He said that the UAE will continue to build its sustainable and long-term capabilities in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing in order to monitor, investigate and understand cases of money laundering and terrorist financing, and will continue to expand international cooperation in this regard.

He added: “The country’s participation in the general meeting of the Eurasia Group follows the UAE being granted official observer status in the general meeting of the Asia-Pacific Group. As for the local level, the UAE Financial Information Unit hosted the annual meeting of the Egmont Group for the year 2023 in Abu Dhabi, which is a global group that facilitates… The exchange of information, knowledge and cooperation between its 170 member units, and we look forward to continuing this positive progress during the second half of the year.”

The Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing said that the achievements of the first half included the participation of a delegation from the country led by the Executive Office for the first time in the general meeting of two regional bodies similar to the Financial Action Group (FATF), namely the Asia-Pacific Group (APG) and the Eurasian Group (EAG). .

He added that the supervisory authorities for financial institutions and specified non-financial professions and businesses issued collective fines amounting to more than 199 million dirhams, and the state also succeeded in confiscating more than 1.309 billion dirhams ($356 million) from last March to mid-July 2023.

He pointed out that the UAE reported a 17% increase in the total number of suspicious transaction reports during the period from the first to the second quarter of 2023, and reports referred from non-financial professions and businesses during that period increased by 14%, and reports of precious metals and gemstone dealers increased by 14%. 23%.

Hamid Al Zaabi explained that the number of inspections reached 69,407 during the second quarter of 2023, exceeding the total number of inspections during the entire year of 2022, which reached 67,097, with an increase of 108% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

He stated that private sector reports to the Financial Information Unit about financial sanctions targeting terrorist financing and proliferation financing recorded an increase, as statistics for the period extending between March and June 2023 indicate an increase of approximately 93% compared to the previous reporting period.

He said that the Executive Office for Oversight and Non-Proliferation has organized about 4 training sessions since last March for about 4,000 professionals from the public and private sectors on the topics of terrorist financing and proliferation financing.

The Director-General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing stressed that the UAE continues to attach utmost importance to strengthening international cooperation in order to combat financial crime and organized crime, as this includes several high-level investigation and arrest cases and extradition agreements between the UAE and other countries.

He added that the UAE was able to sign 45 mutual legal assistance treaties in line with the efforts mentioned by the Ministry of Justice in its guide on international judicial cooperation in criminal matters. An agreement was signed with the Republic of Turkey and another agreement is in the process of being signed with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam. Work is currently underway to develop 12 other judicial cooperation treaties.

He pointed out that the UAE focused its efforts on mutual legal assistance requests issued and other requests targeting trade-based money laundering, money laundering by a third party and foreign predicate crimes, including international facilitators, explaining that from last March until mid-July 2023, The UAE sent 82 legal aid requests to 34 foreign countries, while last year the country sent 290 requests for legal aid to 72 countries. During the first half of this year, the UAE sent 119 legal aid requests to more than 40 countries.

He stated that during the first half of this year, the state received 202 requests for mutual legal assistance and provided responses to 130 requests, equivalent to about 73% of the total, while the remaining 71 requests are currently being processed by the relevant prosecution offices until the end of June 2023, with one of the countries Foreign companies withdraw one of the requests received, and this leads to a continuation of the positive trends seen in 2022.

The Director-General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing said that the UAE is investing significant resources in increasing the capacity of regulatory authorities at the state level, as well as at the local level, to ensure that financial institutions and specified non-financial businesses and professions comply with the requirements of combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

He added that the UAE continued, during the period from February to July 2023, to intensify communication and awareness-raising efforts and initiatives, with 12 sessions in which more than 18,000 employees in the public and private sectors participated.

He stated that the Ministry of Economy, by July 14, had completed 52% of the full-scale field inspections of high-risk non-financial professions and businesses, with 1,737 out of 3,360 operations, as it arranges inspection priorities based on the risks and size of the sectors.

He explained that the supervisory authorities for financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses and professions issued collective fines amounting to 199 million dirhams during the first half of the year 2023, exceeding the figures for previous years, which amounted to 76.2 million dirhams during 2022, 8.4 million dirhams during 2020, and 800 thousand dirhams during 2019.

He added that during the period between last March and June 2023, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates carried out 30 field audits, and completed 57 field audits during this year, noting that the inspections that were carried out during that period led to 385 corrective measures that were identified and the issuance of 28 corrective plans for entities subject to the supervision of the Central Bank.

He pointed out that the regulatory authorities continue to invest in human resources, as the resources plan issued by the subcommittee recorded an important growth in the number of employees, bringing their total number to approximately 500 employees by the end of 2023.

Hamid Al Zaabi said that the UAE’s system for effectively investigating money laundering crimes and quickly applying proportionate penalties continues to develop and improve to deter further criminal behavior, as these efforts include implementing additional investigation tools, as well as improving investigation methods and techniques.

He added that during the period from March to mid-July 2023, the UAE continued to give priority to investigations and prosecutions of large-scale and complex money laundering cases, as the relevant investigation and prosecution authorities during that period filed about 183 money laundering cases nationwide.

Al Zaabi explained that among the new money laundering cases, 51 cases were based on referrals by the Financial Information Unit, 164 cases were judicially investigated by public prosecutions, and 99 cases were referred to court during this review period.

He stated that the UAE maintained a conviction rate of 92.1% in money laundering cases between March and mid-July 2023, recording 76 convictions during the same period, and about 45.3% of police investigations were conducted directly through formal and informal international cooperation, such as requests for legal assistance. Mutual incomings, and cooperation between financial units and police agencies.

He pointed out that confiscating illicit proceeds represents a top priority for the relevant UAE authorities, which ensures the confiscation of criminal funds and prevents them from entering the financial system again, which deters further criminal activity.

The Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing said that during the first half of this year, the UAE demonstrated the importance of financial information to all relevant authorities in effectively assisting investigations into money laundering and terrorist financing, as the country made significant investments in enhancing the capabilities and efficiency of the Financial Information Unit. There are also significant improvements in the prosecution of financial crimes.

He pointed out that the Financial Information Unit invested a lot in developing the team by hiring people with high and relevant experience in compliance, banking, law enforcement, and investigations, as the number of employees increased from 57 in September 2022 to 73 in July 2023.

He explained that in early 2023, the Financial Information Unit referred 80 intelligence packages to the competent authorities in the Emirates, compared to 74 during the corresponding period of 2022, and 56 of them were referred, including 583 reports, to law enforcement authorities, 21 to State Security, and 3 to the Public Prosecution. While the Financial Information Unit had transmitted 211 intelligence packages in 2022.

Al Zaabi confirmed that the relevant authorities and the relevant Public Prosecution have begun investigating 183 new cases related to money laundering at the national level, which indicates the strengthening of the ability of the investigation and prosecution authorities to use other sources of information and conduct parallel financial investigations.

He said that the Financial Information Unit includes in its referrals analytical information from foreign financial information units and provides financial intelligence information used by the investigation and prosecution authorities to confront highly serious threats related to money laundering on an ongoing basis. Meetings with foreign financial information units and international stakeholders have increased by 162.5%, and by 123% for the number of international stakeholders participating in these meetings between March and July 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.

His Excellency Hamid Al Zaabi stressed the UAE’s full commitment to confronting the risks of terrorist financing and proliferation, as the efforts and activities that constitute a priority in this area include preventing terrorist financiers from raising funds – whether through the private sector or the non-profit sector – and confronting the entities and individuals involved in Proliferation of weapons of mass destruction under United Nations Security Council resolutions.

His Excellency indicated that the Executive Office for Oversight and Non-Proliferation continues its efforts to focus on comprehensive communication with the public and private sectors in the field of combating the financing of terrorism and the financing of proliferation, pointing out that since last March, 4 training sessions were conducted, attended by 4,000 participants, focusing in particular on the international requirements to combat Proliferation financing, compliance best practices, and crime patterns.

He pointed out the increase in the number of suspicious transaction/activity reports related to financial sanctions targeting terrorist financing/proliferation financing submitted by the private sector to the Financial Information Unit compared to the previous two reporting periods, as statistics from March to June 2023 show an increase of 93% and 96% in the number of reports. Compared to the previous two reporting periods (July to October 2022, and November 2022 to February 2023, respectively), indicating a steady upward trend.

At the conclusion of his speech, His Excellency stated that the regulatory authorities and all parties concerned with confronting money laundering and terrorist financing are coordinating and actively participating in the ongoing process of updating the national risk assessment, facilitated by the World Bank, which was launched in October 2022.