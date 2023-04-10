His Excellency Hamed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, confirmed that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an important day in which we pause to contemplate the great legacy of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” and our wise leadership continues to build on this. The legacy we are proud of.

His Excellency added that the UAE’s contribution to humanitarian efforts around the world helps alleviate suffering and poverty and improve the lives of those in dire need of assistance.