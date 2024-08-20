Saad Abdul Radhi (Abu Dhabi)

The Arab press lost the writer and journalist Hamdi Nasr, at the age of 75. The deceased of words spent four continuous decades of professional giving in various press and cultural platforms in the Emirates.

The deceased had previously worked at Al Ittihad newspaper from 1976 to 1999. He was an editor and then head of the sports section from 1979 to 1983, then editor of the religious supplement from 1983 to 1984, and editor and then editor-in-chief at the Al Ittihad office in Al Ain until 1999. During his work at the newspaper, the deceased completed many investigations in all fields: religious, social, tourism, travel, heritage, universities, agriculture, heritage supplements such as the Al Asayel supplement, and many topics in the Union Day supplements. He was the first journalist at the Al Ittihad newspaper office in Fujairah from 1977 to 1979, where he managed the office and conducted many investigations that attracted the attention of officials and achieved great and rapid positive results in serving the community. The most prominent of these were a series of investigations on hospitals in the Eastern Region, the Dubai-Fujairah and Al Dhaid-Sharjah roads, in addition to a series of investigations on the city of Khorfakkan and its importance, and others on the remote villages of Shis, Al Nahwa and Al Farfar.

Biography and career

The deceased obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from Cairo University in 1972, and began his journalistic career as an editor in Al-Shabab Wal-Nasr magazine from 1970 to 1976.

He also published a number of books, including: “Tales and Memories from the Past of the Emirates” in 2016, the book “The Describer Says” in two parts with other books on popular proverbs in the Emirates, “Our Eyes Are Our View” on the local dialect with others in 2017, by the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, “A Lighthouse of Heritage” in 2017 and “Selections from the Heritage of the Emirates” by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage 2019, the book “Samson of the Arabs” by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage 2019, and the book “The World Cup: Joys, Sorrows and Tears” in 1986 by the Union Press and Publishing Foundation “at that time”, in addition to the book “Faces of Goodness in the Emirates”, which is a book in three parts. He also left his mark on the world of television programs and drama, such as the program “Al-Sahafa Al-Youm” and the series “Yawmiyat Bu Askour”. The late author wrote the screenplay for the movie “Violet Flower” and the plays “Azouz the Lucky” and “Shab Al-Lait”. He also prepared a media film script for the Emirates Heritage Club entitled “How to Be a Knight”, and had distinguished participation in several cultural and literary seminars.

May God have mercy on the deceased and inspire his family and loved ones with patience and solace.