Dubai (Union)

The General Secretariat of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award announced a partnership with the “HUAWEI Themes” platform to present a unique set of masterpieces of artistic images, to be accessible to users of Huawei devices, and owners of smartphones, foldable phones, tablets and watches will be able to Huawei smartphones, explore a world of award-winning photography in stunning detail and creativity through a series of new “Themes” collections.

This partnership also allows the sharing of the 11 books of the annual award freely, which gives “HUAWEI Themes” access to a wide range of images that are in line with “themes” and watch faces. This partnership also supports the vision of spreading visual and cultural awareness about inspiring stories. underlying each image by introducing these works to a wider audience.

Ali Khalifa bin Thalith, Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, considered that cooperation with “Huawei Themes” aims to create a new style to inspire talented people and capture moments that make people happy without limits, in addition to that the diversity of features and ideas will give the audience an opportunity full of joy. In different styles that are in harmony with all tastes, describing the carefully selected bouquet of “Huawei Themes” images, as being able to inspire photographers, beauty and visual arts connoisseurs to make a qualitative leap in the passion for photography.

William Hu, General Manager of Ecosystem Development and Operations in the Middle East and Africa in the Huawei Consumer Business Group, expressed his pleasure at presenting these inspiring sets of photographs for the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award for HUAWEI Themes. ”, stressing that “HUAWEI Themes” effectively support the vision of the wise leadership in Dubai to advance art, culture and innovation, and the new “Themes” groups aim to support the common vision with “Hiba” by spreading the culture of photography and celebrating the wonderful work of photographers around the world.

The first package, which bears the name “Love of the Land”, is a strong testament and expression of one’s love and attachment to one’s homeland, as this package encourages users to unleash their photography skills and capture the essence of their favorite landscapes through stunning images that highlight history, heritage, culture and resources. The second package bears the name “The Beauty of Light”, and after its first edition achieved unparalleled success, it accompanies us on a journey to the heart of beauty itself, as it reveals the enchanting beauty and marvels inherent in the innovation and artistic mastery of light through stunning images that appear to be speaking images that express For itself without the need for explanation, each picture really draws thousands of words, while the third package bears the name “Making the Future”, and represents an honor and honor for Dubai’s successful hosting of “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which supported the ambitious vision of the city.

Users of Huawei devices can enjoy immersing themselves in the breathtaking beauty of these award-winning images, which depict the stunning wild nature and our unique planet.