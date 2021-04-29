Dubai (Union)

Members of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences expressed their sincere appreciation for the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his announcement of the establishment of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Hospital for Cancer Patients Dubai, as the first hospital of its kind to treat cancer patients in the UAE free of charge.

Abdullah bin Sougat, Executive Director of the Award, emphasized that the establishment of Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for the Care of Cancer Patients is a continuation of the late White Hands’ approach, which left an eternal legacy of goodness and human giving.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Hashemi, a member of the award’s board of trustees, stated that the hospital is a huge medical edifice, and it will be a beacon for scientific research and a ray of hope for cancer patients who are unable to, by providing the latest treatments and the best cadres in the health sector.

He added: “I expect that the hospital will make a big difference in providing high-quality health care to patients and saving their lives, especially since cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, and is responsible for about 10 million deaths annually, and the hospital is considered in the late stages of the disease. , And the inability to obtain a diagnosis and treatment in a timely manner is common, especially among those who are unable to ».

It is worth noting that the Hamdan Medical Award has worked for more than 20 years, under the direction of the late Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to enrich scientific research and support medical research, especially in the field of oncology.