The Master of Education Innovation Program, organized by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in collaboration with the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University, attracted 30 male and female students in the sixth batch of the program. The program includes two tracks: Innovation in Teaching and Innovation in Leadership.

It extends over three semesters, and the number of study subjects reaches 10, approximately 30 study hours.

The programme aims to develop teachers’ educational and leadership skills and bring about a qualitative change in the education system by enabling teachers and school leaders to use innovative methods in teaching and management.

The programme includes modules covering topics such as design thinking, innovative leadership, and the use of technology in education, in addition to practical projects that enhance participants’ ability to apply what they have learned in their professional contexts.

Yesterday, the Foundation organized an introductory meeting for new students of the Master of Innovative Education program at its headquarters in Dubai.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, stressed the role of the program in enhancing the quality of education and innovation in the educational system, reviewing the program’s objectives and the importance of its outcomes in supporting educational development.

He added: “We are delighted to meet the students of the sixth batch of the Master of Education Innovation Program. We have witnessed great success with previous batches who were able to achieve their professional goals in the field of education. We are committed to enabling students to expand their knowledge and enhance their culture of innovation, which contributes to improving and developing the educational environment.”

Al Suwaidi appreciated the cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University and its effective role in supporting academic initiatives and developing education.

For his part, Assistant Professor at the College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Ahmed Al Kaabi, stated that

The Master’s degree includes two main areas: Innovation in Teaching, which focuses on developing the skills of teachers and educators, and Innovation in School Leadership, which is dedicated to preparing outstanding school principals. The study takes 18 months and is conducted during weekends at the institution’s headquarters.

The Master of Education Innovation Program, launched in 2018, is the result of a collaboration between the Foundation and the University. The Foundation offers 10 full scholarships in each cohort to support and encourage students to excel and innovate in the field of education.