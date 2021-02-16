The Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences has approved two million and 500 thousand dirhams to fund 15 new scientific research in the universities of the UAE, Sharjah, New York Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Rashid Medical and Health Sciences and the Dubai Health Authority, bringing the total number of researches it has received between support and funding from the award since its establishment in the year 1999 to date about 700 research.

Executive Director of the Award, Abdullah Bin Sougat, said that the support contributes to establishing the infrastructure for research in the health sector and medical sciences in the UAE.

He pointed out that the method of selecting the research was done through the evaluation of local referees to sort the research and then evaluation by 58 international arbitrators specialized in the fields of research presented to choose 15 distinguished research projects, including seven clinical research and eight research in basic sciences, stressing that the step enhances the culture of Scientific research in general and medical research in particular, which is what the UAE aspires to through its endeavor to develop and advance the health sector.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

