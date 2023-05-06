His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, were present. Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the reception held by the Bin Dalmouk family, at the Sand Castle in Dubai, on the occasion of the wedding of Hamdan bin Abdullah bin Dalmouk to the daughter of Saeed bin Hilal bin Tarraf, the wedding of Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Dalmouk to the daughter of Eid bin Nasser bin Yaed, and the wedding Dalmouk bin Abdullah bin Dalmouk to Karima Khalfan bin Abdullah Salem. The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council. Their Highnesses congratulated the grooms and their families, wishing them a happy and prosperous family life.