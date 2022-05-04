Dubai (Etihad)

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has announced the opening of candidacy for the 25th session of its awards for excellence, which includes 9 different categories, for those wishing to participate in the country, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab world. The Foundation begins accepting entries through the award system website until 18 September 2022. The nine categories in the award include the distinguished student (local), the distinguished student (Gulf), the distinguished university student (local), the distinguished teacher award (local and Gulf), the distinguished educational award (local), the distinguished school (local and Gulf), The Hamdan-ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research, and the Local Education Support Institutions Award.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary-General of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, said: “25 years after its establishment, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Excellence in Education continues to contribute to its pioneering journey in supporting education and highlighting Highlighting talented people and innovative experiences in order to support the educational process, which is the mainstay of renaissance and development in our Arab countries.

Al Muhairi added: “Over the years, the award has proven its excellence through its impressive results that left a clear imprint on the Emirati, Gulf and Arab education process, and through the 25th session, we are confident in our ability to add more excellence and pioneering experiences in order to support the education we rely on to lead the region.” Towards more progress and prosperity.

Dr. Al Muhairi continued, “I invite everyone who meets the conditions to not hesitate and apply for the award in order to win it and transform their innovative ideas into a prosperous reality and distinguished education in order to make a tangible leap in the education system in various parts of the region.”

It is worth noting that the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance recently launched a set of new standards for the 25th cycle of its annual awards. Where the evaluation mechanism was developed for all categories by designing an evaluation tool, the Rubric ruler, and training bags were designed and prepared for participants and arbitrators, in addition to the application of a pilot phase of the criteria to a group of target audience.

The development of standards also includes training and familiarizing participants with the standards, requirements, details and conditions in order to be fully prepared to participate effectively and increase their chances of winning the various categories of the award. Training services for the 25th session were also developed through virtual training programs, introductory films, holding more meetings and visits to universities and schools to raise awareness about the awards, holding sessions to answer questions, launching services to respond to inquiries through a hotline and e-mail, and answering questions Commons through the website and email response.

According to the award stages, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Excellence in Education will launch a number of indicative campaigns for the current approved electronic submission to apply for the award categories at the local and Gulf levels, with the winners to be announced at the end of December 2022.