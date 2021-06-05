The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance concluded its 23rd session by honoring 98 distinguished students during a closing ceremony held remotely this evening, Saturday (June 5, 2021), in the first ceremony held by the Foundation after the absence of its founder and patron, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on him.

This ceremony bore special symbolism, as it was scheduled to be held last April, and the keynote speech in it was delivered by the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Hussain Al Hammadi, which included the speech prepared by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to be delivered at this ceremony, This reflects the great interest that the late may have had in promoting the education sector, spreading a culture of excellence, talent and innovation, and creating an exemplary intellectual climate for students and talented people.

The ceremony included a video and photo exhibition of the deceased, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who presented his most important national and international achievements and efforts, which became a beacon illuminating the path of generations and guiding them to the paths of science, knowledge and innovation. The video highlighted the exploits of Sheikh Hamdan as a source of inspiration for generations, as a leader and teacher who has spared no effort for the advancement of the nation since the establishment of the Union, performing his national role towards all members of society by supporting the scientific and cultural movement throughout his life, until he was buried and met his Lord with a generous face, to remain alive in The hearts and minds of all the people of the country.

Al Hammadi said: “Today we celebrate the twenty-third cycle of the Excellence Awards from the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and fate has passed its supreme president, the patron of educational excellence, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, and he was rewarded with the highest paradise. A speech to be delivered to you on this occasion, and he who has been keen for 22 years to sponsor and attend this annual ceremony and meet you and give you the award with his generous hands, and he has always expressed in these moments his overwhelming happiness, seeing in you the joy of the rich and the ecstasy of the distinguished and the pioneering generation in the bright future of the homeland, the nation and humanity “.

In his speech, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, said: “At the conclusion of the twenty-third session of the Foundation’s Awards, I am pleased to express my great happiness, and I found in you this determination to participate and win. You have fulfilled the promise and achieved excellence in educational performance, despite Of the variables and difficulties that resulted from the Covid 19 pandemic, but that did not affect your determination and determination to continue to take care of your goals and achieve the goals of lofty and advancement in education.Confidence in your stock of excellence and your ability to remove obstacles to success is the unique feature of the institution along with the common understanding with The strategic partners, and striving together to fulfill our responsibility towards education, so our choice was to target educational excellence and nurture the gifted and innovators as a duty to contribute to achieving interaction between educational thought and human development goals.And thanks to God Almighty, we have persisted in providing the best to the educational community locally, regionally and internationally, and here we celebrate today the conclusion The twenty-third session, as a result, exceeded expectations in terms of percentages in participation, winning and benefiting from the services of the institution, and we confirm that we have exceeded the ABCs of educational excellence to the For a real contribution to the consolidation of quality and excellence in the teaching method and its adaptation to innovation and creativity We congratulate you on this win and this distinction.”

For his part, Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Secretary General of the Foundation, said: “As an oasis of honor for the distinguished, innovators and creators in the educational process, this ceremony, which we perform every year, is a culmination of the efforts of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for distinguished educational performance, which seeks Always to improve the quality of education in the region and the world, in order to achieve the vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum – may his soul rest in peace – in investing in human cadres in order to create new generations armed with science and knowledge.We are proud today that we are reaping the fruits of 23 years of hard work and hard work Armed with the vision of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, who taught us that there is no way to elevate nations without investing in quality education, which is what the Hamdan Foundation has been striving to achieve since its launch in 1998.”

The total number of winners in this cycle was 98 winners, including 79 winners at the local level, 64 out of 224 candidates in the Distinguished Student category, a winning school out of 5 schools nominated in the Distinguished School category, 4 winners out of 20 candidates in the Distinguished Teacher category, and 8 winners Out of 35 candidates in the Distinguished Education category, and two winners out of 7 candidates in the Supporting Institutions category: Abu Dhabi Police for the “Community Ambulance” initiative and Dubai Municipality for the “Social Responsibility Events Program in the Field of Environmental Sustainability for the Education Sector” initiative.

The number of winners in the Foundation’s awards at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached 16 winners, with an increase of 4%, by 8 students out of 31 candidates in the distinguished student category, 3 teachers out of 28 teachers in the distinguished teacher category, and 5 schools out of 23 schools nominated in Distinguished School Class.

As for the Distinguished Educational Research Award at the level of the Arab world, the number of winners reached 3 research – two from the Arab Republic of Egypt and the third from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia out of 135 candidates from 13 Arab countries.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the winners expressed their gratitude to Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum (may God rest his soul) for his unlimited support for educational excellence and nurturing the gifted and innovators, as well as his valuable initiatives to develop education at the local, regional and international levels and pledged to him to complete the path he started and draw strength and determination from his inimitable will to serve Education in the UAE, the Arab region and the world at large.

