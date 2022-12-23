The Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance approved the results of the competitions of the twenty-fifth session of its local awards, which included the victory of 49 distinguished people out of a total of 177 candidates. The winners of the Foundation’s awards are scheduled to be honored next March in Dubai.

This came during a meeting of the Board of Trustees held at the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, chaired by Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and in the presence of the Vice-Chairman of the Board, Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, and the Secretary-General of the Foundation, Dr. And Abdullah Saeed Balyouha, and Suleiman Abdul Khaleq Al-Ansari, and the honoring of the winners coincides with the celebration of the Foundation’s Silver Jubilee.

The candidates underwent final arbitration for the Distinguished Student Awards, Distinguished University Student Awards, Distinguished Teacher Award, Distinguished Educator Award, and Distinguished School Award. The number of students participating in the awards reached 134 students in general education and higher education, of whom 84 were in the academic field and 49 students in the non-academic field. .

Al-Qatami said: “The continuous updating of evaluation criteria in the Hamdan Foundation Awards has led, over a period of 25 years, to the emergence of models of distinguished practices in educational performance that included knowledge, skills, processes, methods, trends and values,” stressing that investing in technical development and benefiting from international expertise, modern innovations and international partnerships has become One of the necessities of working towards institutional integration in the quality of learning and achieving the goals of sustainable development.

He appreciated the role of the Ministry of Education, higher education institutions and strategic partners in supporting the institution’s goals and their commitment to supporting its efforts to provide opportunities for development and innovation in the educational system through pioneering projects and programs aimed at educational excellence and nurturing gifted and innovative people, which would enhance the plans of institutions concerned with achieving quality educational performance in society. .

For his part, Dr. Khalifa Al-Suwaidi said: “Participation in the awards and the results of their evaluation confirm the large response from the educational field to participate in the institution’s awards.” He added that the process of developing standards brought about a structural change in the evaluation model, which necessitated the provision of a number of training courses for the targeted and arbitrators to get acquainted with Aspects of innovation and development, which contributed to the institution’s continuation of its steady performance in attracting distinguished participants from all elements of the educational system.

He continued, “The Hamdan Foundation has acquired technical and administrative practices and expertise that enables it to provide specialized expertise in creating educational excellence and measuring the quality of school performance, in addition to discovering talented people, nurturing them and supporting innovators.” their entitlement to the Certificate of Excellence”, expecting a steady growth in the number of participants in the upcoming courses with the growth of the culture of excellence and a better understanding of evaluation criteria.