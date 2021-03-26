The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has awarded scholarships worth one million and 400 thousand dirhams for 20 male and female students studying the master’s program in innovative education at the United Arab Emirates University, where the cost of studying the program for each student is 70 thousand dirhams.

The foundation told “Emirates Today” that it selects the distinguished students who have previously won one of its prizes to benefit from the scholarship, noting that 30 students have joined the program since its launch in 2019, and the first batch of 12 students graduated in the program, while 18 students are currently studying. Male and female students.

The Foundation affirmed that the introduction of the Master of Innovative Education program contributes to the development of the educational system, considering that innovation has become a basic requirement in improving the educational process and improving the quality of education outputs, and considering that the Emirati school mainly focuses on promoting innovation concepts in line with the state’s vision, the requirements of the national agenda, and leadership directives to consolidate Innovation for generations, as an important cultural component and a stepping stone from which to pioneer and innovate the future.

The program aims to keep abreast of educational developments in the world and to continue to enhance educational awareness in the UAE, in addition to qualifying educators who winners of the Foundation’s awards, and refining their skills in various educational disciplines according to international standards, thus achieving our ultimate goal by preparing educational leaders with a high degree of competence and professionalism to contribute. In the process of making excellence across the school and educational institution in which they work, with the aim of upgrading the educational system in the country.

The Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Secretary-General of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, confirmed that the program was designed to serve the educational personnel of teachers and administrators in the field of teaching and school leadership, to be an important tributary in preparing a generation of distinguished educators. And in line with the aspirations of future education in the country, which is the first of its kind at the university level in the region, indicating that the master’s program in innovative education comes as the fruit of cooperation between the UAE University and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.

The program serves the needs of the educational field and meets the aspirations of future education. It also sponsors the winners of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance in the outstanding teacher category, the distinguished school / school administration and the distinguished pedagogical category, who wish to raise their competencies as workers in the educational field. And qualify them academically to reach the highest levels of educational excellence. He thanked the management of the United Arab Emirates University for their cooperation in making this partnership a success that resulted in the launch of this innovative program.

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance provides 10 seats annually for a period of five years for candidates to obtain a Master in Innovative Education in cooperation with the UAE University through the College of Education.

Academic qualification

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has stated that the Innovative Education Program is taught in Arabic, in support of it, and the Foundation provides scholarships for candidates to obtain a Master in Innovative Education in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates University, and they are among the winners of the Hamdan Award in the category of Distinguished Teacher and School / The distinguished school administration and the distinguished pedagogical category, who wish to raise their competencies as workers in the educational field, and qualify them academically to reach the highest levels of educational excellence.

– 70 thousand dirhams for the cost of studying the program for each student.





