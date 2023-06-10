The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, represented by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Center for Giftedness and Innovation, launched the third season of the “Future Science Challenge” competition in the GCC region.

The “Future Science Challenge” competition represents a platform aimed at promoting learning of the principles of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, by focusing on multidisciplinary learning methods for gifted students, encouraging them to innovate in the fields of science and technology, and inspiring them to apply this knowledge in solving practical problems, through competitions and challenges that Stimulating mental abilities, acquiring new skills, and sharing their visions and knowledge with their communities, thus contributing to achieving their aspirations for innovation, making a positive impact, and creating a future full of creativity and innovation.