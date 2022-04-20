Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, said that “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action” is an occasion to remember the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, who instilled in us the love of the homeland and giving without limits, and left behind him A people that continues the path of goodness and humanitarian work, it is present among us in every step and every achievement we reach.

