Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, congratulated the Kingdom of Bahrain on its 50th National Day. His Highness expressed his wishes for Bahrain and its brotherly people for continued progress and prosperity, and for the continuation of the comprehensive renaissance process.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his account on Twitter: “Every year, Bahrain is fine, in progress and prosperity, on the occasion of the 50th National Day. We have fraternal relations and common historical ties. We ask God Almighty to perpetuate its security, safety and stability, and to continue its path and comprehensive renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty. King Hamad bin Isa.