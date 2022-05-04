Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, the representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, blessed the Al Ain Club and its fans with the crowning of the League Cup championship. His Highness said in a tweet through his official account on Twitter, “We congratulate the Al Ain Club and its fans for the crowning of the League Cup championship, a distinguished conclusion in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the supporter.” The first is for its athletes. We also congratulate the management, players, and the technical and administrative staff for this deserved victory, and better luck for the Al-Ahly youth, who presented an outstanding collective level.