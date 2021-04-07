Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, said in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “On World Health Day, the UAE’s pioneering role in confronting“ Covid-19 ”highlights proactive efforts, high-level medical services and initiatives. A quality that embodied the most wonderful human and care images in the world, thanks and appreciation to the medical sector in the country, which we boast of its efforts and dedication to maintain our safety and health ».