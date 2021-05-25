Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, received at the Al-Nakhil Palace His Excellency Syed Nasser Hussain Shah, the Minister in the Sindh Regional Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His Highness welcomed the Pakistani Minister, stressing the depth of the distinguished relations between the UAE and Pakistan, and the constant keenness to enhance and develop them, and to develop aspects of joint cooperation in all fields. During the meeting, views were exchanged on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Hamdan bin Zayed upon receiving Syed Nasser Hussain Shah

For his part, His Excellency Sayed Nasser Hussain Shah affirmed the depth of the historical relations existing between the two countries, the foundations of which were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and the leadership of the UAE is following his approach.

He said that his country attaches great importance to developing its relationship with the UAE, and that it is keen to support and strengthen it in a way that serves the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, expressing his thanks to the UAE for its permanent standing by the Pakistani people in the various circumstances and tribulations it has gone through and the establishment of development projects in various sectors. .

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed and Isa Hamad Bushehab during the meeting

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Issa Hamad Bushehab, advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent, Khadim Abdullah Al Derai, Vice Chairman and Founding Partner of Al Dhahirah Agricultural Company, and Bakhit Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Counselor at the State Consulate in Karachi.