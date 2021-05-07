Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, affirmed that the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is one of the greatest supporters and supporters of the international movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, It is a major donor to the components of the International Movement.

His Highness said that the initiatives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, made the UAE a regional center for support and supplies. And logistical services in the field of emergency humanitarian relief, and a permanent headquarters for many international humanitarian organizations that have found in the Emirates the appropriate place to manage their relief operations in the neighboring provinces.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, which falls on the eighth of May: “The UAE has an integrated infrastructure that has qualified it to play this vital role, and from its lands relief convoys set off by land, sea and air to various countries and regions that are witnessing Natural crises and disasters, until it became one of the most important actors and donors of humanitarian aid in the world. Its initiatives in this regard are considered a safety valve and an oasis of hope for all peoples who suffer the brunt of circumstances and suffer the ordeal of disasters and crises ».

His Highness stressed the country’s commitment to its distinguished humanitarian approach and its unique approach to promoting values ​​and initiatives that reduce the burden of human suffering and support human development efforts in developing and troubled societies.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the UAE is a preferred destination for the benevolent forces in the world to launch their humanitarian initiatives in recognition of the state’s role in establishing meaningful and constructive partnerships to preserve human dignity and alleviate the suffering of humanity, indicating in this regard that the country has hosted many international conferences and meetings concerned with Concerning the humanitarian issue and promoting its various fields. His Highness called for strengthening solidarity with the humanitarian issues that plague many peoples of the world, and appealed to the international community and its humanitarian organizations to make more efforts to develop the most vulnerable societies and work together to ward off the risks facing millions of people around the world, as a result of the current global health crisis due to the outbreak of new strains of the pandemic. “Covid-19″, in addition to the repercussions of conflicts, wars, climate change, the global economic crisis, lack of food and medicine, water scarcity, the expansion of poverty and hunger, and the spread of diseases and epidemics. His Highness affirmed that dedicating a world day to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement represents a good opportunity to establish dialogue and debate on the core issues of interest to the movement, especially since the world is witnessing changing situations, which requires reconsideration of the concepts of partnership, coordination of the movement’s efforts, and the development and consideration of the volunteer and humanitarian work strategy. In a comprehensive manner, after the changes that have occurred in the international arena, in addition to finding more effective means to deliver humanitarian aid to those who deserve it in troubled areas, and to achieve sustainable development without abandoning our basic principles. In his statement, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan referred to the importance of the role that the components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement play in the international humanitarian arena, despite challenges and scarcity of resources. He said that the movement has gained great experience in rapid intervention during crises and disasters, mitigating their impact on humanity, and mobilizing support and support for its civilian victims. His Highness called on donors and donors from countries, governments, institutions and individuals to fulfill their financial obligations towards the components of the International Movement of the Red Crescent and the Red Cross so that it can fully play its role and achieve its aspirations in preserving the dignity of individuals and the development of societies. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “For us in the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the eighth of May represents an occasion to stand with oneself, evaluate the process and push it forward, and actively contribute to mobilizing support for programs, strengthening partnerships with all sectors of society, and spreading the values ​​and principles that we seek to achieve. In addition to harnessing the capabilities and activating the available mechanisms to achieve further expansion and expansion, adding new gains to those targeted from our humanitarian activities and programs at home and abroad, enhancing the ability to move, preparing for disasters and responding quickly to the calls of humanitarian duty everywhere, which are supreme goals we work for and strive to achieve. Always”. His Highness added, “In this context, we are working hard to exploit our capabilities further and benefit from the advantages available to us to the maximum degree, and to strengthen partnership with others, work together and good coordination within the field.”

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan saluted the efforts of workers, volunteers and associates of the Red Crescent, stressing the great responsibility they bear and the vitality of the message that they carry out with self-denial and self-denial. His Highness praised the role of philanthropists and philanthropists in supporting the efforts of the authority, stressing that their noble initiatives have strengthened the status of the human state, and deepened the values ​​of goodness and virtue inherent in the souls of the people of the homeland and those residing on its land.