His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, visited the Liwa Date Festival in its current 2022 session.
His Highness wrote, on his Twitter account, accompanied by pictures, “During our visit to the Liwa Date Festival in its current session, we were briefed on the heritage and cultural events and competitions, and the exhibitors’ efforts to preserve the position of the palm tree.”
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan added, “The festival has achieved continuous successes and a great role in introducing the heritage of grandparents and fathers and revitalizing the economic and tourism sector in the Al Dhafra region.”
