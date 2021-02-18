His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s representative in the Al Dhafra region, visited His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, on Khasbah Al Reem Island in the Al Dhafra region.

During the meeting, cordial conversations were exchanged that embody the peculiarity of the relationship between the rational leadership of the state and the citizens, based on the authentic values ​​of compassion and communication established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and following its approach His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

They also reviewed a number of issues of concern to the homeland and citizens, and the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saif bin Muhammad bin Butti Al Hamed.