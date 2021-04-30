Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, visited His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, at his home in Dubai. His Highness and the attendees exchanged congratulations and blessings on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to repeat this generous occasion on our wise leadership with good health, wellness and happiness, and on our country and the people of the Emirates with goodness, Yemen and blessings.

His Highness said, on Twitter: “We visited Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan at his home in Dubai .. We discussed a number of issues of the nation, the UAE’s charitable and humanitarian march, and the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan, praying to God to return it to the leadership of the UAE and its people with goodness and blessings.”

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan welcomed His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing his thanks and appreciation for this generous visit, which embodies the relations of love and appreciation that bind the people of the Emirates and their wise leadership.

In addition, cordial conversations were exchanged that reflect the depth of the ties between the state’s leadership and the people of the homeland, and its keenness to communicate and meet them according to the authentic values ​​of compassion and communication established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and following its approach His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of concern to the nation and its citizens, and the comprehensive development process that the country is witnessing in all fields.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan gave His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan a copy of his book “Soft Power in Leadership Qualities to Zayed 110 Leadership Qualities”, which explains and addresses the leadership qualities of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, which dazzled the world thanks to his instinct, experience and wisdom, in addition to His soft power, may God have mercy on him, that contributed to influencing others, and standing by the Emirates on many issues and occasions.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Isa Hamad Bushehab, Advisor to His Highness the President of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Sultan bin Hadhirim Al Ketbi, and Khadim Abdullah. Al-Derai, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, founding partner of Al-Dhahirah Agricultural Company, Dr. Nasser Khalifa Al-Badour, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Director of Dubai Medical District, and a number of officials.