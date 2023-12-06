Today, Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, visited the Al Dhafra Customer Happiness Center in Madinat Zayed, which received a 6-star rating in the government services evaluation and the global star rating for the year 2023.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “We visited the Al Dhafra Customer Happiness Center in Madinat Zayed, which received a 6-star rating in the evaluation of government services and the global star rating for the year 2023. We congratulate all those in charge of the center for this achievement, and we praise their efforts in Providing the best government services to the community, taking care of customers and meeting their requirements.”