His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, visited the Al Dhafra Customer Happiness Center affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region, which received a 6-star rating in the government services evaluation and the 2023 Global Star Rating.

Upon his arrival, His Highness was received by His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, and a number of general directors and executive directors. After unveiling the commemorative plaque bearing the star rating, His Highness learned about the work mechanism followed in the center, the services provided to customers in the Al Dhafra region, and future development plans.

His Highness congratulated the authority’s leaders and workers at the center on the occasion of obtaining a 6-star rating in the evaluation of government services and the global star rating for the year 2023, the results of which were announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him.”

His Highness stressed the importance of the role played by employees as a primary interface for communication with customers, and praised their efforts in this context, recommending the importance of providing the best levels of customer care and meeting their requirements.

His Highness praised the center’s readiness, the quality of its services, and the excellence of its employees in the field of providing police services efficiently and effectively. His Highness expressed his happiness with the great development achieved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security on more than one level, which aims, in its entirety, to make customers happy by saving time and effort and facilitating them in Their transactions are completed in record time and without any hassle or long wait.

His Highness said that customer happiness constitutes one of the important axes when providing any government service by adopting a work methodology that prioritizes developing services to gain the trust of society. For his part, His Excellency Brigadier General Khalfan Butti Al Qubaisi, Director of the Al Dhafra Center for Customer Happiness, confirmed that the leadership and excellence achieved by the Al Dhafra Center in The evaluation of government services within a short period of time was made possible thanks to the unlimited guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the diligent follow-up of His Excellency Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, and the authority’s leadership, and their keenness to provide assistance to the center, build its capabilities, and enable it to provide the best services. He pointed out that the center has worked over the past years to meet the needs of the people and residents of the region, laying the foundations of excellence and the pillars of leadership as a way to provide services in accordance with the concepts of speed, quality and accuracy, which qualified it to achieve first place in the customer happiness axis and the 6-star rating, in a qualitative leap represented in All the integrated and proactive government services provided by the Authority through Al Dhafra Centre, seamless and interconnected, enhance the meanings of the UAE government’s promise for future services.

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied by His Excellency Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.